Jack Eugene Donato, 86, passed away at 2:28 AM, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 23, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Vincent & Rosella (Abbacchi) Donato.
His first wife, Bernice Barciszewski, preceded him in death in 1989. He later married Linda (Mayhall) Schultz on September 15, 1990, at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Alton. She survives.
Jack graduated from St. Louis University High School. He proudly served with the United States Army from 1957-1959. He retired as an account manager from Siemens Energy.
He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Alton. Jack was passionate about supporting veterans and was a Life Member of DAV. He took great pride in his model railroad collection and was quite fond of his beloved cat, Elvis.
Jack is survived by his wife, Linda; 4 children, Denise (Doug) Browning of Carmi, IL, Robert (Dawn) Donato of Troy, IL, Jeffrey (Jeanne) Schultz of Godfrey and Kevin (Laura) Schultz of Godfrey; 11 grandchildren, Danielle Browning, Wesley Schultz, Amber (Christopher) Armuth, Zachary Schultz, Tom Schultz, Jessica Schultz, Janna Donato, Emily Schultz, Megan Schultz, Jordan Donato and Brent Schultz; 6 great-grandchildren, Cade, Cooper, and Carson Armuth, and Hannah, Gianna, and Maddie Schultz; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Barciszewski of Highland, IL, along with several nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to his first wife, and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Donato Sr.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Monday, July 19, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman O.F.S. and Deacon Tom Wilkinson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park. Military Rites will be performed by VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to Caritas Family Solutions, 645 Berkshire Blvd, East Alton, IL., or
SS. Peter and Paul Church in Alton.
