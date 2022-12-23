John E. “Jack” Dixon, 83, died at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Born March 30, 1939 in Alton, he was the son of Walter James, Sr. and Marie (Frohock) Dixon, who he thanked frequently for his wonderful life. Jack attended Marquette Catholic High School and Benedictine College. He began his career at Dixon Distributing at the age of 19 and retired as co-owner in 1988. All his life he enjoyed Cardinal baseball, golf and the occasional poker game with friends. He loved his family and playing Left, Right, Center on holidays with them. He shot a hole in one at the age of 81 at Rolling Hills Golf Course which was made extra special because it was witnessed by his son and grandson. Surviving are two daughters, Missy Gibson (Rick) and Suzanne Schwartz (Rob), a son, David Dixon (Laura), grandchildren, Dan Gibson (Jess), Nick Gibson (Haley), Greg Dixon, Jackie Kleinschnittger (Trevor), Mark Dixon (Kyrsten), Liz Ponce (Brenden), Joe Schwartz, Matt Cress (Sarah), and Amanda Scoggins (Chris), great grandchildren, Ramsey, Max, Ryan, Tanner, Greyson, Addie, Harper, and Beckham, and a sister, Jane Whobrey (Larry). Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter Jr. “Jim”, Don, and Bob. Private funeral services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. A casual celebration of life will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Bluff City Grill in Alton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Big Z Media offices will be closed the week of Dec. 26 for holiday break. We will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3.
