JW Butler.jpeg
J.W. Butler, passed away at 1:57 p.m. on July 30, 2021, at his residence.  He was born on June 12, 1930, in Almo, Kentucky the son of the late Troy and Mary (Carrol) Butler.  He married Eula Mae Brown on June 9, 1951, in Cottage Hills, Illinois. Other survivors include one daughter: Judy Butler - Sherwood of East Alton, two sons and daughters in law: Darrell and Cynthia Butler of Troy, Illinois, Carl and Danita Butler Sr. of East Alton, nine grandchildren: Teresa Sherwood of East Alton, April Butler of East Alton, Jason Sherwood of East Alton, Josh Butler of East Alton, Carl Butler Jr. of East Alton, William Vahle of East Alton, Travis Butler of Alton, Brianna Butler and her fiancé: Michael Len, Jr. of Troy, Illinois, Katelyn Butler of East Alton, five great - grandchildren, a special nephew: Ronnie Green and his wife: Doris of Kirksey, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.  He is also survived by a brother Raymond Butler (Mary) of Sparta, Tennessee.  

Mr. Butler was born during The Great Depression and lived an incredible life.  He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army, where he served at Buschbeck, Germany.  For years, he was very active in the East Alton American Legion Post 794.  Mr. Butler served in various positions at East Alton American Legion Post 794.  

Mr. Butler retired from the East Alton Public School District where he worked as a bus driver, custodian and maintenance man.  He enjoyed his time there and made many lifelong friends.  He worked at AO Smith in Granite City as a welder and held many positions at National Vinegar Company in Alton.  Mr. Butler was very proud of his time working with his nephew Ron Green at R&G Exhaust where he worked well into his late 70s.  Mr. Butler was very proud of being from the Commonwealth of Kentucky and considered that home.  

When Mr. Butler started a conversation with “Like the Old Saying goes,” everyone knew to sit down because you were going to be told some tale.  He often talked about the women in his life like his daughter-in-laws, his daughter Judy, and his wife Mae and how blessed he was to have them in his life.  When it came to the sons, he was proud of them.  If he started to tell a tale about their ball-playing days, it might be a while before you could leave.   Mr. Butler loved his grandchildren. great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.  He loved his wife, Mae, and missed her dearly.  

Mr. Butler was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.                           

He was preceded in death by his wife Eula Mae Butler, parents Troy and Mary Butler, one daughter: Diana Butler, a sister, Robbie Brittain, and seven brothers and sister in-laws.  

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 2pm until time of services at 4pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.  Pastor Dan Smith will officiate.  Private burial with full military rites will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. 

Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are recommended.

 

 
 
Load comments