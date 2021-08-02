Mr. Butler was born during The Great Depression and lived an incredible life. He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army, where he served at Buschbeck, Germany. For years, he was very active in the East Alton American Legion Post 794. Mr. Butler served in various positions at East Alton American Legion Post 794.
Mr. Butler retired from the East Alton Public School District where he worked as a bus driver, custodian and maintenance man. He enjoyed his time there and made many lifelong friends. He worked at AO Smith in Granite City as a welder and held many positions at National Vinegar Company in Alton. Mr. Butler was very proud of his time working with his nephew Ron Green at R&G Exhaust where he worked well into his late 70s. Mr. Butler was very proud of being from the Commonwealth of Kentucky and considered that home.
When Mr. Butler started a conversation with “Like the Old Saying goes,” everyone knew to sit down because you were going to be told some tale. He often talked about the women in his life like his daughter-in-laws, his daughter Judy, and his wife Mae and how blessed he was to have them in his life. When it came to the sons, he was proud of them. If he started to tell a tale about their ball-playing days, it might be a while before you could leave. Mr. Butler loved his grandchildren. great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He loved his wife, Mae, and missed her dearly.
Mr. Butler was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eula Mae Butler, parents Troy and Mary Butler, one daughter: Diana Butler, a sister, Robbie Brittain, and seven brothers and sister in-laws.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 2pm until time of services at 4pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Private burial with full military rites will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are recommended.