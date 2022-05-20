Dateline: Godfrey, Illinois
J. Thomas Bonnell Jr., age 94, of Godfrey, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Evelyn's House in Missouri.
He was born October 24, 1927, in Godfrey, the son of Jesse and Dora (Harper) Bonnell Sr. Thomas married the love of his life, Jean C. Weld on June 8, 1951 at Evangelical and Reformed Church in Alton, and she survives. The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2021. Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
He graduated from Alton High School in 1945 and Shurtleff College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration
Thomas had worked at Olin Corp. for many years in Quality Control. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and loved watching golf; enjoyed fishing, boating, and had a trailer on Carlyle Lake. He especially enjoyed being with family and friends. Thomas was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey for 70 years and enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader of his son’s Boy Scout troop.
In addition to his wife, Jean; he is survived by a daughter, Cathy Page of Godfrey; a son and his wife, Charlie Bonnell and Debra Crane of Storrs, CT; a grandson, Javaun Crane-Bonnell of S. Pasadena, CA; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Terrell.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey with Pastor Jerry Mecaskey officiating.
Burial will take place in Alton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.