Ivan Cremeens

Ivan E. Cremeens, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 6:52 am at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 23, 1935, in Bethalto, IL the son of Alex and Alma (Storey) Cremeens. On May 3, 1957, Ivan married Mary L. Vinyard in East Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2007.
Ivan worked for Albrecht Hamlin for 46 years as a Parts Manager. He enjoyed wood working, listening to southern gospel music, and building clocks.
Ivan is survived by two granddaughters, Kellie L. (Brett) Allen of Wildwood, MO and Kassie (Ima) Crowder of Bethalto; a son-in-law, Tom Huebener of Bethalto; and a great grandson, Keegan Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary L. Cremeens; a daughter, Darlene Huebener, a son, Glenn Allen, and a brother, Allen Cremeens.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or BJC Hospice.
