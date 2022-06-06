Irene Heffner

Irene Ella Heffner (Pruitt/Gesell), 83, passed peacefully at home in Godfrey
on May 31, 2022. Irene was born in St. Peter, IL on April 19, 1939, but spent
all of her adult years in Alton. She was preceded in death by her husband,
Monty, and sister, Betty Garrett. She will be desperately missed by her two
sons and their wives, Mark and Melissa Pruitt of Godfrey, and David and
Kristy Pruitt of Decatur, as well as six granddaughters: Katlyn, Emmylou, Ella,
Ruby, Willa, and Olivia. She will also be missed by her stepdaughter and
husband, Penny and Lee Stewart. She leaves behind two step grandchildren,
Jennifer and Brett, as well as three step great grandchildren. Irene was an
avid gardener and homemaker, and loved spending time with her
grandchildren. She retired from Home Federal Savings and Loan, and was a
longtime member of First Baptist Church of Bethalto. She devoted many
years as a volunteer at Alton Memorial Hospital's White Cross Auxiliary. Irene
never knew a stranger and was a friend to all. She was a helper and always
looked to see what she could do for other people. She made an impact on all
she encountered and had a life that was very well lived. A Celebration of Life
open house will be held at The Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St. in Alton on July 9th,
from 1-5. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com