Iona Sowash

Iona M. Sowash, age 94 of Marine, IL, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on Thursday, October 18, 1928, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Walter and Barbara (nee Mueller) Prott.
On Thursday, November 20, 1947, she married John L. Sowash at E & R Church Parsonage, Marine, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 1987.
She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine, Edwardsville Senior Center (and Volunteered) - Edwardsville, IL; Election Judge (for many years).
Mrs. Sowash was born southwest of Marine, IL; she grew up on the farm; she graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946 and then worked for the Madison County Abstract and Title Company until her marriage. She and her husband travelled extensively (He was a Career Enlisted man with the U.S. Air Force.). They returned and retired to Marine, IL in October of 1969. Following his retirement, they continued to travel, Morocco, Africa, Kansas, S. Dakota and S. Carolina; She enjoyed gardening, fancy work, Bingo and collecting Cardinals.
Survivors include:
Son - Lonnie K. (Deborah) Sowash, Fairview Heights, IL
Son - Emmette B. (Jean) Sowash, Highland, IL
Daughter - Sharon A. (Drew) Pickering, Pensacola, FL
Grandchild - Brandi (Travis) Detmer
Grandchild - Heather S. (Joey) Gehlbach
Grandchild - Jason A. (Companion-Katie) Sowash
Grandchild - Abi J. (Chris) Kenney
Grandchild - Nickki (Robert) Gerrior
Great Grandchild - Julie
Great Grandchild - Kennedy
Great Grandchild - Danielle
Great Grandchild - Trent
Great Grandchild - Ashli
Great Grandchild - Noah
Great Grandchild - Blake
Great Grandchild - Raven
Great Great Grandchild - Adelynn - Due May 2023
Good Friend - June Nothaus, Trenton, IL
Nephews - Many.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Walter John Robert Prott, Sr. - Died 10/07/1987
Mother - Barbara Ann Prott - Died 6/12/1976
Husband - John Lester Sowash - Died 1/20/1987
Daughter - Barbara L. Armstrong - Died 4/19/1995
Grandchild - Heather L. Duncan - Died 10/2/2014
Grandchild - Jeremy Baldwin
Great Grandchild - Taylor
Special Friend - Frederick "Louie" L. Yenne
Brother - Walter Prott, Jr.
Brother - Earl Prott - Died 3/12/1981
Brother - Harold Prott
Brother - Arnold Prott
Sister - Esther Townsend - Died 6/26/1978
Sister - Eileen Frutiger - Died 1/22/1967
Sister - Dorothy Prott - Died at birth.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine.