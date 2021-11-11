Inge May, 85, passed away at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at her home.
She was born on December 11, 1935 in Offenbach, Germany to Karl and Mariea (Cottin) May .
Inge married LeRoy May on July 27, 1957 at Alton and he survives.
Inge had worked in a shoe factory in Germany before immigrating to America. She also worked at MacConahey's Nursery. Inge loved sewing, quilting, and all types of arts and crafts. She especially enjoyed raising her cows.
In addition to her husband, LeRoy; she is survived by three sons and their wives, Eddie and Jeannett May of Brighton, Robert Charles May of Bethalto, and Richard and Stacy May of Bethalto; a granddaughter, Sophia May; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:00 am at Upper Alton Cemetery with Robert Harris officiating.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee arrangements.
Condolences and guestbook may be found online at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com http://www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.