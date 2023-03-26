Illinois American Water says the sewer separation work continues on-schedule in Alton.
Sewer work is now occurring between Bluff and Augusta streets, as the project moves northward up Ninth Street.
Drivers are encouraged to use State Street, Alby Street, and Route 67 for north-south travel, instead of Ninth.
Illinois American says you’ll notice Market Street south of Ninth closing soon.
The closures are necessary for investments in the wastewater system to be completed safely.
Pavement restoration work is starting on Belle Street, near the intersection of Ninth.