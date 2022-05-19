Ila E. Lang-Blankenship, 101, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born April 13, 1921 in Mulberry Grove, IL, she was the daughter of Turner and Gertrude Maude (Henderson) Brown.
She had worked as a waitress for several years at the Shamrock Cafe' in East Alton.
She was married to Henry Lang who died on July 13, 1967 and later married Ray Blankenship who also preceded in death.
Surviving are a son, Larry (Brenda) Lang of Godfrey; daughter, Dorothy Barrett of Granite City; grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, brother, Roy Brown; and sisters, Nola Carter, Gladys Carter, LaVon Brown and Nina Bost.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, May 21 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.