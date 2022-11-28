Ida Starkey

Ida Louise Starkey, 84, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Alton with her family by her side.
She was born on August 16, 1938 in Festus, MO to Robert and Ida (Wallace) Kenshalo.
She married Cecil "Jack" Starkey in 1960 in Alton and he preceded her in death in January of 1996.
Ida had worked at St. Joseph Hospital and St. Anthony's Health Care as a cook. She loved watching birds. She will be fondly remembered for her love of reading and writing letters to friends and family.
Ida is survived by three children and their spouses, Tammy and Randall Geisen of Edwardsville, Tim and Sheila Starkey of Alton, and Jackie D. Starkey of Alton; two siblings, Larry Kenshalo of Alton and Loretta Moore of E. Alton; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Cecil; she is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Louise Starkey; a son, William Kenshalo; and two grandsons, Jesse Starkey and Justin Starkey.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Joe Partain officiating.
Burial will take place in the Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Jack E. Starkey for his health and well being.
