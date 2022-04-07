Ida Ellen Horn, 96 of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Mission Valley Transitional Care in Mission, TX.
She was born on April 12, 1925, the middle child of 13 children to Varney and Mary (Shackelford) Celsor.
In 1942 Ida left High School as a Sophomore and went to work in Detroit, Michigan for Hudson Motor Company as a “Rosie the Riveter”. She then went to work in Chicago for AB Dick Stationary Company. Ida then married Wayne Horn in Franklin Kentucky on April 19, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Ida earned her GED and earned her associates degree in early childhood education at Lewis and Clark Community college. She went to work at Beltline Christian Daycare where she stayed until her retirement in 2004 at 79 years of age. She was a member of The Godfrey Church of Christ, was an avid reader, and enjoyed watching the Wheel of Fortune and the Price is right, but her given talent was being a seamstress.
Ida is survived by her children, Eva Downey (Harold) of Alton, IL and Joe Horn of Alton, IL; grandchildren, Aimee Partl and Kirk Downey (Farrah); great grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Partl, Kyline Downey (Matt Kohler), Tyler Downey, and Austin, Tanner, and Abby Wessler; great great grandchildren, Wyatt Downey and Nolan Kohler; brothers, Willie Celsor (Doris) and Jimmy Celsor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Wayne; and her siblings and their spouses, Harmon Celsor, Helen and Roy Robinson, Loyd and Marie Celsor, Ned and Clyde Celsor, Don and Rose Celsor, Dewey and Dorothy Celsor, Edsel and Fern Celsor, Lucille and Fay Young, Revely and Ione Celsor, Webb and Maxine Celsor, a sister -in-law, June Celsor.; her in-laws, Mona and Lester Horn, and her sister-in-law, Mary Brandon.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 10:00 am until the service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Godfrey Church of Christ or Christian Family Services.
