Ida Myrlee Davis, lovingly known to many as Grammy, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on January 29, 2022. She was 99 years young. She was the daughter to the late Clinton and Lena (Harpole) Guest.
Grammy worked at the Glass works in Alton, waitressed at Midtown restaurant and Black’s Sporting goods, where she sewed the lettering on the school uniforms for many years. She was a seamstress her whole adult life. Her many customers who came and went from her home, all became her friends. Sewing and cooking were her passions which she shared with many. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, with Molina being her all-time favorite player.
She is survived by 3 sons: Arlin Strader of Alton, IL, David (Penny) Davis of Wood River, IL and Kenny (Gail) Davis of Wood River, IL; 4 grandchildren: Julie (Jason) Harper, Dave ( Sherry) David, Amy (Ty) Short and Jason (Sabra) Davis; 8 great grandchildren: Paisley and Simon Harper, Madelyn Davis, Jordan, Carson, Lily, and Macy Short, and M.J.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Les Strader; a brother: Aubrey; 3 sisters: Louise, Bonnie and Ann; and a grandson: Kenny L. Davis Jr.
Per her request she was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.