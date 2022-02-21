I. Albert “Bebe” Peña Jr., 68, died at 10:03 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Riverside, California on July 16, 1953 and was the son of the late Ishmael and Virginia (Hernandez) Peña.
Bebe grew up in Riverside, prior to relocating to Illinois in 1999.
He was formerly married to Cyndi Duncan, and together their marriage was blessed with two children.
Surviving are his two children and their spouses, Natalie and Keith Steinacher of Dow and Nathan and Ellen Peña of Cadet, Missouri; six grandchildren, Alex and Sean Steinacher and Abi, Hayden, Joseph and Sammy Peña; three sisters, Ida Sanchez, Becky Peña and Titi Gil; three brothers, Gerald Peña, John Gil and Michael Peña; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gloria, Dina, and Debra Sue; along with two brothers, Guadalupe and Jojo.
