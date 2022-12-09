Howard Keith Rands, 89, of Brighton, passed away at 8:48 pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey.
He was born on June 6, 1933, in Medora, to the late Floyd and Annie (Trill) Rands.
Howard retired from Owens-Illinois Glass works as a technician and was a member of Church of Christ in Brighton.
He married Bernice Lenington on August 15, 1958, in Hartford, IL. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Bernice, he is survived by three children Michael (Donna) Rands of Vandalia, MO, Cynthia (Don) Risenback of Jerseyville, and Jeff Rands of Brighton; sister Dorothy (Jack) Arnett.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Annie; two step children Pamela Langford and Robert Beneze; siblings Pauline Roller, Marvin Rands, Marjorie Crouch, William “Buddy” Rands, and Annie Renolds.
Per his wishes Howard has donated his body to science with a memorial service to be held at Church of Christ at a later date.
