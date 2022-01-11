Howard Lewis

Howard G. Lewis, 73, of Staunton, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Christian Northeast Hospital.
He was born on April 15, 1948, in Alton, IL, the son of Frank and Viola (Murphy) Lewis.
Howard was a planner for the Madison County Community Development team. He received his master’s degree from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. Howard also had his certification in Transportation Management Environment and was the property assistant. He was also involved with the Bi-State Development for five years. Howard was of the Methodist faith. He was a member, and past president, of the Bethalto Rotary Club, and the plan commissioner for Bethalto.
Howard is survived by his siblings, Fern Rives of Brighton, and Vicki Renault of Meadowbrook; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Herbert, Robert, and Clarence Lewis; and two sisters, Della Denson, and Shirley Talley.
Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to Benld Adopt-A-Pet.
