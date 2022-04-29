Howard Kulenkamp

Howard Daniel Kulenkamp, 85, died at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born August 30, 1936 in Brighton, he was the son of Oliver and Mildred (Kruse) Kulenkamp. Mr. Kulenkamp worked for Owens Illinois Glass and later for Alton Parks and Recreation. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Eagles FOE 254 and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1308. On April 12, 1958 he married the former A. Georgetta Patterson in Brighton. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2011. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Patty Kulenkamp of Carrollton. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Louise Kulenkamp, two brothers, Art and Homer Kulenkamp, and a sister, Louise Kulenkamp-Downs. Graveside services will be at 12:00 noon Monday, May 2, 2022 at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey. Reverend Jay Hanscom will officiate. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 1308 or The 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
