Howard Gooch, Jr.

Howard Eugene Gooch, Jr., 59, passed away 7:08 pm, Monday, February 28, 2022 in the emergency room at OSF St Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born May 27, 1962 in Kokomo, IN, he was the son of Howard Eugene, Sr and Wanda (Dowden) Gooch.
He had worked as a laborer for Local 42 in St. Louis for over 30 years before retiring in 2019.
Surviving are three daughters, Alyssa Gooch of Cottage Hills, Cortney Gooch of Alton, Jessica Gooch of St. Genevieve, MO; six grandchildren, Jayden Gooch, Lucas Taylor, Mia Morrow, Tristen Hardesty, Paisley Gooch, Zavier Brown; brothers, Keith Gooch, Tim Stewart, Chuck Stewart, J.R. Gooch, Billy Wilson, Jeff Gooch, Michael Gooch; and sisters, Lorrie Snider, Donna Williams-Abrahamson, Gina Watkins, and Annette Gooch.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Monday, March 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Dave Landry will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.