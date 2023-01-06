Hope Theisen-Claxton

Hope Renea Theisen-Claxton, 66, died at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her son’s home in Bunker Hill. Born July 30, 1956 in Alton, she was the daughter of William Charles and Wanda (Siddens) Theisen. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto and retired as a school teacher for Metro East Lutheran High School. She enjoyed her cat, Ruby, red-winged black birds, beautiful flowers and writing poetry. She was also a Trekie. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving is a son, Gary James Claxton and daughter-in-law, Kristina Bushman of Bunker Hill, six grandchildren, McKayla Bushman, Anthony Bushman, Nicholas Claxton, Arianna Bushman, Drake Bushman, and Jamie Claxton. Also surviving are two brothers, William Theisen (Robin) of New Delhi, and Thomas Theisen of Alton, two sisters, Tammie Emons (Cliff) of Alton, and Gen Tindall (Scott) of Alton and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 625 Church Drive, Bethalto, IL 62010. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
