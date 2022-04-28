Herman Smith

Herman Dale Smith, 78, passed away at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 5, 1944 in Alton, IL, the son of Herman Monroe and Mary Alice “Frankie” (Stone) Smith.
Dale was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and served his country in the Vietnam War. He worked as a salesman for the former Burrows Medical Supply for over 40 years. A hardworking and patient man, Dale enjoyed boating and working in his garden and around his house. He had a great sense of humor, although not always politically correct. He loved animals and especially loved his family.
Dale is survived by his wife, Mary Etta (Sharp) Smith of Taylorville; his children, Mike (Lisa) Smith of Columbia, MO, Rachel Johnson of San Tan Valley, AZ, Jill McMillin of St. Louis, and Mike (Susan) Nation of Taylorville; his grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff) McLaughlin, Lindsey (Cody) Amos, Zachary Smith, Garrett Smith, Andrew (Jackie) Johnson, Alex Johnson, Tyler (Amy) Nation, and Sara Nation; two great grandchildren, Addalynn Rose Voss and Avery Nation; a sister, Vickie (Larry) McMichael and a brother, Jim (Jennifer) Smith, all of Roxana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Richard Smith.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 7 at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton from 10 a.m. until services begin at noon.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, IL.
Memorials may be made to the 5 A’s animal shelter in Alton.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com