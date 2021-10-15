Herbert “Red” McVey of Godfrey, IL passed away on October 11, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Family members were by his side.
He was born May 30, 1929 in Wood River to Jennie and Allen McVey. They preceded him in death, along with three brothers, Bob, Allen, and Carl; a wife, Ruth Parmeter McVey; and a stepson, Richard Parmeter.
Herbert was married to Virginia Stover from 1950-1983. A son, Terry McVey was born to them in 1956. He married a wonderful lady, Ruth Parmeter in 1990. She lost her battle with cancer in 2001. He later met Monica Murphy, a beloved and special companion. They had many great times together. She passed in 2019.
He is survived by a son, Terry McVey; a brother, Don McVey; a granddaughter, Kassie McVey; and great grandson, Noah McVey; stepsons, Tom and Larry Parmeter, and a stepdaughter Mary Ann Hale.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was employed at Sinclair Oil Refinery in Hartford and also worked construction as a boilermaker out of Local #483, and retired from IL Power, Wood River Power Station in 1991.
“Red” had a great gift to make people laugh and spread cheer and sunshine to others. His great sense of humor and kindness touched many people. He lived his life to make people happy and often said “That’s what it’s all about”. You can’t help but smile, because you know he is keeping them entertained in Heaven.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com