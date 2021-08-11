Herbert Neil McIntyre “Neil”, died on Friday, August 6, 2021 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, IL. Neil was born May 24, 1940 in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Selby) McIntyre. He is known as Butch to his Michigan family. He is survived by his wife, Shirley and six children and two bonus children. Michael McIntyre (Brenda) of Livonia, MI, Patricia Costin (Sonny) of St Augustine, FL, Eric McIntyre (Alicia) of Buford, GA, Colleen Janaszek (Joe) of Portland, OR, Suzanne Hollensbe (Doug) of Maryland Heights, MO, Gary McIntyre (Katy) of Westminster, CO, Anna Kinon of Alton, IL and Richard Kinon of Charleston, SC. Proud grandpa to Kyle, Kara, Joey, Jack, Hannah, Harrison, Lukas, Josie, Nicole, Allison, Brendan, Amanda and Jacob. Jacob preceded his grandfather at the age of five. Great grandpa to Ayla and Kyle Jr. and three more soon to be here. Two brothers, Graham (Eileen), and Scott (Jean), and a sister-in-law, Elaine. His brother Duncan preceded him in death. Neil’s mortgage banking career took him to Texas, Florida, New Hampshire and Missouri. He retired from the Federal Government in 2005 as Branch Chief of various departments within the U.S.D.A. After retirement Neil enjoyed golf and especially enjoyed getting his “hole in one.” He volunteered his time at the Alton Crisis Food Center. He also volunteered with the Lewis & Clark College reading program for adult education. He enjoyed being active at Senior Services Plus. Neil appreciated the help he received there to help him stay active after many illnesses. Thank you Kelci. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alton Crisis Food Center. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
