Herbert A. Milton III, 70, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at SSm St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO.
Born September 20, 1951 in Clarksville, TN, he was the son of Herbert A., Jr. and Frances (Cathey) Milton.
He had worked as a foreman at Granite City Steel for 37 years before retiring.
His wife, Cynthia (Huelskoetter) Milton preceded him in death on July 3, 2017.
Surviving are children, Chris Milton of Glen Carbon, Matt Haddix of Belleville, Julie Rapp of Edmunds, WA, Lea Watkins of Collinsville; and sister, Linda Murray of Granite City.
No service has been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.