Henry Arthur Lehr, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton.
He was born on November 14, 1941, the son of the late George and Sophia (nee Steppig) Lehr. .
Henry enjoyed meeting new people and made friends and acquaintances throughout the Riverbend area. On Saturdays, he could often be found at Target in Alton, where the employees always made time to visit with him. Henry was well-known at several other local establishments including Dollar Tree, Steak n Shake, Golden Corral, Great Clips, Shop-n-Save, Schnucks, Aldi, Madison County Transit, and First Christian Church in Bethalto. Henry and his wife Jean took numerous pictures with their friends at these places and loved running into people they knew in the community. After his wife’s death in 2017, Henry moved to Foxes Grove Supportive Living in Wood River, Illinois, where he received love and support from both staff and residents.
Henry married Jean Mary Radejewski on January 20, 1973 in Chester, Illinois. They were married forty-four years.
He is survived by his brother-in-law Terry (Mary) Radejewski of Chicago, Illinois and a brother, Frank Lehr, of Red Bud, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Edward and William Lehr.
Henry was buried at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 4:30-6:30 pm at the William M BeDell Achievement Resource Center, 400 S Main in Wood River, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial donations may be given to the William M. BeDell Achievement Resource Center in Wood River, Illinois.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was entrusted with arrangements.