Helen Wood

Helen Dunn “Scottie” Wood, 93, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her son’s home.
Born Feb. 8, 1929 in Edinburgh, Scotland, she was a daughter of Samuel Joseph and Margaret (Dunn) Brindley.
She married William L. Shattuck in 1953. She later married Marshall W. Wood Aug. 4, 1976 in Alton. They both preceded her in death.
Scottie owned and operated The White Trolley in Corinth, MS in the 1950’s and Scottie’s Place in Wood River for many years.
Survivors include her son, Sam (Sandra) Shattuck of Bunker Hill; her daughter, Margaret Ann (David) Oliver of Colorado Springs, CO; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by very special friends, the Carolyn Hernandez family and Ruth.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Jean (Ewen) MacIntyre, who she thought of as her mother; four sisters, Isa Brindley, Peggy Sutherland, Sarah Whitson, and Mamie Greig; a stepsister, Agnes (MacIntyre) Montgomery; and two stepbrothers, James and Peter MacIntyre.
According to her wishes, there will be a gathering for family and friends at her home on the afternoon of Saturday, May 14. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to IMPACT Blind Services in Alton or the charity of one’s choice.
She will be laid to rest at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com