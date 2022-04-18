Helen Stillwell, 91, of Bethalto, passed away at Liberty Village in Carbondale, on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
She was born in Alton, IL, the daughter of Frank F. Duncan, Sr. and Opal Green Duncan. She married Willis J. Stillwell on April 24, 1954, in Alton, IL, he preceded her in death on June 30, 1993.
Helen was a registered nurse for Dr. McFarlane in Alton, before her retirement. She enjoyed baking, and gardening, as well as spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Harold) Kappler of Bethalto, and Brian (Lisa) Stillwell of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Melissa (Chase) Neitzel, Kristin (Keith) Harris, Kaitlyn Kappler, and Taylor Stillwell; and six great-grandchildren, Cadence, Tessa, Brooklynn, Ashton, Kenzington, and Kallen.
Along with her parents, and husband, Willis, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jerri Johns; a brother, Frank F. Duncan, Jr.; and a great-grandson, Dillon.
Private services will be held and burial will be at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
