Helen Lea Sheppard, 95, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Integrity of Godfrey. She was born August 10, 1926 in White Hall, IL, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Ballard) Nash. The family moved to Alton where Helen graduated from Alton High School, Class of 1945. She then worked in the secretarial field until her retirement. She married Clifford A. Sheppard on December 16, 1964 in St. Charles, MO. They later retired to Bonita Springs, FL where he passed away on October 11, 1994. Surviving is a sister, Betty L. Clark (Paul) of Florence, KY and nephews, Gregory Clark (Shirley) and Mark Clark (Cathy); her brother Howard’s children, Beverly Holnquist (Roger), Vickie Kasten (Robert), Judy Gold, Mike Nash (Carrie), Terry Nash (Kathy), and Tim Nash (Tea). Step-daughters, Donna Schmid (Fred) and Mary K. Snider (Robert), and a step-son, Alan Sheppard Jr., sister-in-law, Carolyn Nash, a dear cousin, Shirley Eggleston (Alvin) of Kingwood, TX and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Nash Jr., Donald E. Nash, and Harold Ralph Nash, a dear nephew, Jeff Clark and a step-daughter, Carole E. Snider. Per her wishes, she was cremated and put to rest next to her husband in Richwood Cemetery in Roodhouse, IL and no services are scheduled. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information ma be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
