Helen P. Strong, 64, of Moro, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 11:28am under the care of Vitas Hospice, after a long hard fight with cancer.
She was born on September 9, 1956, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Wanda (Dowdy) Eudy. She married Michael Strong on June 1, 1991, in Alton.
Helen worked at St. Anthony’s Health Center as a dietician until her retirement in 1997. She was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states as well as 15 foreign countries. She loved adventure sports, visited over 200 lighthouses, near and far, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Along with her husband, Michael; she is survived by her brother, Daniel (Terri) Eudy of Wood River; a sister Theresa (Paul) Leese of Bethalto; a sister-in-law, Sharon Eudy of Wood River; a goddaughter, Michelle Wahl of Tacoma, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Eugene Eudy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Anderson Mercy Cancer Care Center in Maryville, and Vitas Hospice.
Per Helen’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of Life will be held on Helen’s 65th Birthday, September 9, 2021, at 5:30pm at the Wood River Moose. Arrangements are being handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to 5 A’s.
