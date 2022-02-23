Helen Nagy

Helen L. Nagy, 85, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.
She was born in Bethalto, IL, on November 14, 1936, the daughter of Clarence E. and Flora (Williams) Olson. She married John Stephen Nagy on November 24, 1956, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2015.
Helen attended Bethalto schools, graduating from Civic Memorial High School in 1954. She grew up in Bethalto Baptist and Presbyterian Churches and has been a member of OLQP Catholic Church parish family since 1956. She had loving and lasting friendships from each. A 1957 graduate of St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing, she pursued a variety of opportunities within the nursing profession and found her niche at St. Anthony’s Hospital in the Home Health and Hospice Departments, and as a member of their speakers Bureau, taking their mission message to surrounding communities. Faith, family and friends were an important part of her life. She felt very blessed and gifted and loved sharing with others. Her many interests included travel, having visited 49 of the 50 states (sorry North Dakota), Italy and Germany. Giving theme parties for family and friends, bunnies, angels, T.V. game shows, crossword puzzles and oh yes, ELVIS!
She had great love for those who survive her. Two daughters and a son-in-law, Stephany (Dane) Dooley of Plainview, and Krista Byers of Wood River. Two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen (Marcia) Nagy of Brighton, and John Nagy of Alton. Nine grandchildren and spouses, and 20 great-grandchildren. TSgt Gabe (Rachel) Swift, James and Steven; Josh (Melody) Swift, Ella, Isaac, Iris, and Silas; Zach (Lauren) Swift, Sullivan; Shannon Byers Fenoglio, Lauryn; Randi Byers (Brad) Paslay, Nolan and Adisyn; Sara (Nagy) Medford, Allison and Luke; Kari Nagy (Cody) Hanold, Layna, Evan, Hayden; Jessica Nagy (Kevin) Alward, Miley, Maci, Kate, Levi and Jacob; Dustin Nagy. Former son-in-law and friend, Bob (Betty) Byers. Two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carole Richardson of Trenton, IL, and Sue (David) Bail of Temecula, CA. A sister-in-law, June Nagy. A brother-in-law, Jim (Marilyn) Nagy. And many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Julia Jane Olson, grandsons, Tyson Byers and William Swift, a great-granddaughter, Kaylee Hausman, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Richardson, Frank Nagy, and William Nagy, and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Nagy.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Tom Liebler at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Helen wishes love, peace, and blessings to all who have shared her life.
Helen’s family like to thank all of her friends and extended family for their concern for her health. It was truly appreciated.
