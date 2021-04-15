Helen Marie Stalcup, 90, beloved Mother, Aunt and Meme, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at her home in Rosewood Heights, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 13, 1930, in Blodgett, Missouri, the sixth of seven children, to Elmer and Irene (Bess) Moore.
She and Richard "Dick" P. Stalcup were married on January 31, 1952, by Father Thomas Manning at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church (OLQP) in Bethalto. They were married for 53 years before he preceded her in death on January 25, 2006.
She graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1948 and later began working at Owens-Illinois Glass Mfg. After her first child was born, she became a homemaker and frequent volunteer in her children's schools. Once her children were older, she was employed at Sav-Mart, The Valu Store, The Colonial Bread Thrift Store and, finally, by Lewis Bakeries until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
She and Dick were among the founding families of St. Kevin's Parish in Rosewood Heights, where she faithfully attended mass, and was a member of the Altar Society, for 45 years, until its closure in 2005. More recently, she was a current, and active, member of OLQP in Bethalto. She looked forward to Tuesdays when she volunteered in the Parish Food Pantry and was always ready to provide a dish for any Parish funeral service.
She is survived by three sons, Michael (Suzie) of Brownsburg, Indiana, Stephen (Vicki) of Springfield, Illinois, and David (Alexandra) of Aurora, Colorado, and one daughter, Lynne (Tom) Ware of Glen Carbon; nine grandchildren, Nikki, Jessica, Holly, Christopher, Austin, Logan, Carson, Scout and Natasha; her dear brother Thurman "Dale" Moore, and many nieces and nephews whom she deeply cherished.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, William "Bill" Moore, Sr., Laverne Hirsch, James "Jim" Moore, Delmer "Doc" Moore and Fern Sweeney.
She will always be remembered for her selflessness and willingness to help others by providing caring advice or just a shoulder to lean on when needed.
She especially enjoyed going to lunch with her many friends. Once it's safe to do so, consider going to lunch and raising your favorite beverage in honor of this extraordinary lady.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will be the celebrant.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School or to Masses.