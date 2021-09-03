Alton
Helen M. Greenwell, age 86, of Alton, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Nursing Care.
She was born October 19, 1934, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Sydney and Ethel (Beamer) Keller. She married Joseph “Larry” Greenwell on May 14, 1976, at St. Patrick Catholic Church and he survives.
Helen had cared for Alzheimer’s patients for several years. She then owned and operated Greenwell Painting. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Larry; she is survived by two children and their spouses, Billy Gosselt of Florida, and Debra and Randy Greding of Dow; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bertie and Donald Keller; and a grandchild, Randy “Scott” Greding.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com