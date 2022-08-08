Helen Harris

Helen Ann (Butler) Harris, 100, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, passed away from this life on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Helen was born October 17, 1921 in Granite City, Illinois. She and William L. Harris Sr. were married May 16, 1942 in Granite City, Illinois.
She served faithfully at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Granite City.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband William L. Harris Sr.; parents Garvin and Georgia (Farley) Butler; brother, Garvin Butler; sister, Betty (Max) Speer; and great grandson Robert Shoenberger.
She will be dearly missed by son, William L. (Bonnie) Harris Jr. of Lexington, Kentucky; two daughters: Nancy Gregory of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Linda (Tim) Van Hoveln of Jerseyville, Illinois; eight grandchildren: Scott Gregory, Amanda (Emanuele) Arguelles, Amy (Bryan) Pruitt, T.J (Amy) Van Hoveln, Erik (Libby) Van Hoveln, William L. (Jill) Harris III, Doug (Brooke) Harris, Laura (Robert) Schoenberger; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Janet) Butler; and sister in law, Lorraine Butler.
Cremation has been accorded by Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be made to Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach Place, Glen Carbon, Illinois, or VITAS hospice, Fairview Heights, Illinois.