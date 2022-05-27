Helen Eugenia Hassmann, 97, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was born on December 3, 1924, in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Frank Huber and Margueritte (St. Cin).
Helen married Henry Ernest Hassmann Jr. and he precedes her in death.
Helen is survived by one son, Henry “Skip” Hassmann III, his wife Carolyn, one grandson, William “Billy” Hassmann; and two great-grandchildren, Jake and Brooke Hassmann.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Jane Yaws and brother Frank Huber.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9:00am until funeral service at 10:00am at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association.
