Helen C. Null, 77, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 4:12 pm at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on September 28, 1944, in Wood River Township the daughter of late Anton and Lettie (Gibbs) Masiero. On January 17, 1961, Helen married Larry Gene Null. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2003.
Helen loved listening to music, playing board games with her family and friends, gardening, softball, and celebrating holidays with those she loved dearly.
She is survived by Tina (Les) Withers of Cottage Hills, Tim Lehr of Bethalto, Kristal Null of Bethalto, and Lisa Henkhaus of Bethalto; sister, Judy (Keith) Zumwalt of Hartford; grandchildren, Heather Withers, Shawn (Miranda) Withers, Mat (Winston) Lehr, Jacob (Lauren) Lehr, Christian Lehr, Luke (Ami) Null, Michael (Jessica) Henkhaus, and Megan Henkhaus; three great grandchildren, Jameson Lehr, Liam and Lachlan Withers; and sisters-in-law, Nelda Masiero, Shirley Masiero, Billie Masiero, Judy Masiero, Mary Masiero, Marie Null, and Dena Null.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Robin Lehr; son-in-law, Mike Henkhaus; and brothers, John Gerde, Ed Masiero, Tony Masiero, Dewey Masiero, Bob Masiero, and Richard Masiero; and sisters, Betty Allred and Rose Gares.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 5:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place at a later date at Short Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.
