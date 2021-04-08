Hazel Ruth Bigham, 92, passed away at 9:00 AM, Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO.
She was born on August 27, 1928 in Equality, IL. the daughter of Benjamin “Frank” Franklin & Polly Anna (Woods) Elliott.
Hazel married Guy O. Bigham on April 7, 1959 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2017.
She is survived by a son, Dennis (Marilyn) Alverson of Statham, GA; a son-in-law, Richard Nixon of Carthage, MO; six grandchildren, Christy Stanley of Reeds, MO, Barry Luebbert of Webb City, MO, Jeanna Nixon of Carthage, MO, Brandon Nixon of Carthage, MO., Bill Nelson of Winder, GA, and Travis Nelson; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Nixon and 5 siblings, Cecil Elliott, Marie Vinyard, Raymond Elliott, Frank Elliott, and Louise Partain.
Visitation will be held 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Interment will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Heart Association.
