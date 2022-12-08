Harry Schwab

Harry W Schwab, 82, passed away at 8:58 am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton.
He was born on April 25, 1940 in Hornsby, IL to Andrew and Frances (Schwartz) Schwab.
Harry married Helen Schuckenbrock on October 30, 1965 in Jerseyville, IL. She survives.
Harry proudly served in the US Army and was later employed with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as a printer. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and Men's Club, served as Eucharistic Minister and ushered. Harry was active with the Knights of Columbus - Post 7804 in Godfrey, participated with St.Vincent DePaul Society and was involved with the Boy Scouts.
In addition to his wife, Helen, Harry is survived by three children, Nancy (Shawn) Kearbey of Alton, Kathleen (Robert) Dunn of Millbury, OH and Mark (Christina) Schwab of Troy, IL; five grandchildren, Cheyenne Kearbey of Alton, Michael Dunn and Rebecca Dunn of Ohio and Alyssa Nichols and Anna Nichols of Troy, IL; a great-grandchild, Aiden Nichols of Troy, IL; a brother, John (Mary Lou) Schwab of Granite City; a sister, Irene White of Litchfield, IL and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Louis Schwab and David Schwab and a grandchild, Shelby Kearbey.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at St.Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Celebrants, Father Steve Janoski and Father Rodney Schwartz.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Alton VFW Post 1308 are entrusted with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to St.Ambrose Catholic Church Masses or Alzheimer's Association.