Harry was the first born son to Harry Martin Kohn, Sr. (preceded him in death) and Rose Marcell Kohn. Harry Jr. had one biological son, Jon Mitchell Kohn. He was a much beloved grandpa to Jon's three sons, Harry, Cody, and David.
He was also a beloved stepfather to Natasha Kite and Alex Griffin. Alex's passing was a loss that Harry never emotionally got past. Natasha has two daughters, Aleah and Desiree, Alex is survived by his son. To their kids, Laneigh, Easton, Timothy and Alex Jr., he is Great-Grandpa.
Harry has seven siblings: Sandra, Rose Ann, Morris, Anthony (preceded in death), Guy, Donna, and Randall.
Harry loved all things automotive, including NASCAR and road trips with his friend Tom Bleish, to many race tracks, but especially Talladega SuperSpeedway. He was a tow truck driver for Speedway Salvage for 40 years.
He is greatly missed.