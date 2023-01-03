Harry L. Feuquay, 86, passed away at 10:40pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born on March 20, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Marion and Edith (Anderson) Feuquay. He married the former Lucille “Lucy” Schneider on August 25, 1956, in Highland, and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2019. Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Brian Feuquay of St. Peters, Missouri, Kurt and Melanie Feuquay of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, four grandchildren: Timothy, Kyle, Kayla, Benjamin, a sister and brother in law: Janis and Ron Stahlhut of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Harry was employed at Laclede Steel for over 40 years prior to his retirement in 1994. He was a Board Member and later was Chairman of the Board at the Laclede Credit Union. He was a past member of the Wood River Library board and was formerly on the Park and Rec Commission for the City of Wood River. He was a long-time member of the Wood River Township Kiwanis Club.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Harry was preceded in death by a sister: Bonnie Saunders.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Highland City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wood River Township Kiwanis Club and will be accepted at the funeral home.
