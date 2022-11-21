Harry L. Harvey, Sr., 67, passed away 9:11 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence.
Born November 2, 1955 in Pinckneyvile, IL, he was the son of Charles G., Sr. and Ruthie L. (Walker) Harvey.
A U.S. Army veteran, Harry had been a truck driver for YRC Trucking of Chicago for over 25 years before retiring.
He married Betty Jo Stauffer on December 13, 2013 in Alton. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Harry L. Harvey, I of Caseyville, Garrett A. Harvey of East Alton; six grandchildren; brother, Charles G. Harvey, Jr. of East Alton; and sister, Sandra Meyers of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Harry L. Harvey, Jr.; and a brother, Alvin D. Harvey.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled at 11 am, Saturday, November 26 at the First Christian Church in Alton. Pastor Jim Johnston will officiate.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.