Harry Arnold

Harry J. Arnold, 86, passed away at 2:04 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 12, 1936, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of the late Harry K. and Martha (Lowry) Arnold. He married the former Linda Scott on March 5, 1959, in East Alton and she survives. In addition to his wife, who he called his angel, Harry is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Darin and Marlene Arnold of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a daughter: Peggy Wheeler of South Roxana, four grandchildren: Molly (Aaron) Green, Nathan “Rusty” Wheeler, Elliot Arnold, Garrett Arnold, three great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Warren, Tessa, his sisters-in-law: Kay Shewmake of Wood River, Vickie Lewis of Wood River, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Robert and Marilyn Scott of Alton, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Harry was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in France and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri from 1955 to 1958. He was then employed as a furnace operator at Granite City Steel for over thirty-five years prior to his retirement. A hard-working man, he designed and built his own home in South Roxana. Harry was an avid fisherman, woodworker, and gardener. In all that he did, his work ethic was second to none. Harry will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, honesty, and straightforwardness. He also demonstrated great love and loyalty to his family and friends. He loved drinking coffee with his friends at the Pancake Ranch, Kumar’s, and later the 6th Street Diner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Jeffrey Arnold, two sisters: Marjorie Ross and Joyce Daniels.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Dr. Terry Arnold of Carson City, Nevada will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Memorials are suggested to be sent to the Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 East Sherman Street, Bethalto, Illinois, 62010, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, 1465 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104, or any charity of choice. Memorials will also be accepted at the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at DaVita Dialysis in Alton.