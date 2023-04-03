Harriet Anne Papke of Edwardsville IL died peacefully in the home where she lived with her daughter on April 1, 2023. Harriet was predeceased by her husband, Louis Papke; and her brother Norman Pearl. She is survived by her three children, R. Thane Papke (Susan Papke), Randi Papke, and Amy Passanisi (Kenneth Passanisi); her 6 grandchildren Kathleen Mendoza, Leo Jennings, Alexander, Luke, and JP Goeres and Elisabeth Tew (Christopher Tew); and her great grandchild Lilah May Tew.
Harriet was born in Baltimore MD on August 1, 1939 to Gladys and Herbert Pearl. She received an Associate’s Degree from a community college in Reading PA, and went on to have a career as a medical technologist. She met Louis in 1963 in the play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof where she played Sister Woman and Louis played Big Daddy. Soon after they eloped to Nevada to avoid the wrath of their parents. As a couple, they moved around a lot, but mainly lived in regions of Michigan and Maryland until all the children graduated from high school. In 1991 she and Louis moved to Alaska (“over my dead body,” she adamantly vowed for 28 years before moving there) where they both attended Bible College in Homer AK. She retired in 2006 after her husband passed away, at which time she moved to Edwardsville to be near family. She was an avid bowler, bridge player, and worshiper at the Liberty Worship Center. One of Harriet’s great joys in life was singing show tunes to her children in the car, and before they went to sleep at night. Her favorite song was A Bushel and a Peck from the musical Guys and Dolls. She frequently recited The Walrus and the Carpenter by Lewis Carol to anyone who would listen. She loved to laugh and always had a funny story to tell about her life growing up in Baltimore. Harriet never lost a game of Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit, much to the frustration of her children.
A memorial service will be held on April 6th at 7pm at Saksa Funeral Home in Edwardsville, with visitation from 5-7. Coffee and light snacks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the St. Louis zoo, which she loved.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted (Mathew 5:4). May her memory be a blessing.