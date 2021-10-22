Harold Roger Carnes, 81, of East Alton, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Griggsville, IL, on October 2, 1940, the son of George E. and Margaret M. (Moore) Carnes.
Harold is survived by a son, George Lance Carnes of Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Diane Carnes of Missouri; and three granddaughters, Jessica Fichter, Bailey Carnes, and Jordan Carnes.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brett Alan Carnes; and two brothers, Gilbert Carnes, and Phillip Carnes.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held at this time. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
