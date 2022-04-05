Harold Lorch

Harold R. “Bob” Lorch, 93, died at 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home in Dorsey. Born March 3, 1929 in Alton, he was the son of Harold L. and Elsie Jane (Bone) Lorch. Mr. Lorch served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a flight mechanic/planner for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO. In 1948 he married the former Dane Lee Goeken in Alton. She preceded him in death on September 2, 1979. Surviving are two daughters, Lori Loveless (George) of Dorsey and Patty Lorch of Alton, two sons, Mark Lorch (Rhonda) of Godfrey, and Scott Lorch (Deborah) of Alton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kimberly Pelnar, Lynett Kasiske, Tyler Lorch, Jeremy Lorch, Trenton Lorch, Jenna Loveless and Kallen Withers, seven great grandchildren, Devon and Sebastian Kasiske, Bradley, Katy and Alex Pelnar, Aiden Lorch, and Lainey Withers, a brother, Ronald Lorch (Leda) of Butler, GA and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Greg R. Lorch, two brothers, Donald and Jerald Lorch, and four sisters, Loretta Georges, Doris Brown, Dorothy Laux, and Mary Cannon. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Friday, April 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
