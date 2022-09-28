Harold Edelen, Jr., 63 died at 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born February 10, 1959 in Alton the son of the late Harold and Mary Ann (Calvey) Edelen, Sr. He worked as a carpenter for several construction companies, and he enjoyed fishing. On September 5, 1987 at St. Mary’s in Alton he married Mary Dixon, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Renee Fleming (Sam) of Alton, one son Brian Edelen of Alton, one grandson, Harrison Fleming and one sister, Lydia Edelen of Alton. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
