Harold A.“Bud” Holden passed with peace on July 11, 2021, with his family at his side. Survived by his loving wife Zita Barnes, his son Joseph Holden (Wynette), daughter Beth Springman (Andrew), daughter in law Denise Holden and grandchildren: Meghan Parker, Joshua Holden (Amy), Emilie Holden, Justin Holden (Jodie), Rachel Holden, Brandon Springman, and Alyson Gimmy (Brock). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Tyler Parker, Tyrriah Parker, Kai Jones, Kennedy Parker, Emalynn Gimmy and Charlotte Gimmy. He was predeceased by his beloved son Timothy Holden in 2018.
Bud was born in Alton, IL in August of 1927, to Arthur and Helen Holden. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1945, and days later was drafted into the United States Navy where he served faithfully until the war ended later that year. He returned home and attended Saint Louis University until his graduation in 1948 and left with a degree in Business and Finance. He began a career in data processing at Miller’s Mutual and married his wife of almost 70 years in August of 1951. He was again drafted, this time into the United States Army where he proudly served his country for two more years.
Bud Holden was a man of many passions. He was a proficient ball player and a phenomenal golfer! It wasn’t uncommon to find him filling in last minute on a tournament team, whether it was baseball, softball, or golf, he was more than happy to do so. Although his athletic ability was great, his love and passion for his family and friends were unmatched. Day or night he would drop what he was doing in an instant to help whomever needed it, and never asked for anything in return. He never left a room the way he found it. He made a personal mission to leave a smile on the face of everyone he came in contact with. The world has definitely lost someone special, but his legacy of kindness and humility will live on through those he has touched.
A visitation will be held at Marks Mortuary, 633 E Lorena Ave, in Wood River, IL on July 15 from 4 - 7 pm. The funeral mass will take place the following morning, July 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, IL, at 10am.
If you wish, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or the charity of your choice.
Enjoy the heavenly courses Grandpa, where the greens are always greener, and the rough isn’t so rough!