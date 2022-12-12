Harold R. Brown, Jr., 59, passed away 4:14 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence.
Born April 27, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of Harold R. Brown, Sr. and Joyce White.
A U.S. army veteran, he had worked as a laborer out of Labor Local #218 in Alton.
On July 8, 1983 in Forest Homes, he married Lisa Lewis. She survives.
Surviving also are his children, Nathan Brown (Marci Armstrong), Dorsey Brown, Holly (Ryan) Cox, Brooke Brown; grandchildren, Nathan Brown, Haylee Brown, Titus Dougher, Jax Springer, Brayden Eardley, Bennett Robins, Annabella Belden; brother, Michael D. Brown; and sisters, Alice (Ed) Noe, Sheila (Bill) Manus, Barbara (Scot) Kilburn, Collene (Sam) Perkins, Heather Brown, Hope (Joshua) Van Ess, Hannah (Jesse) Cline and Melinda Plumer.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, December 14 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where funeral service will be conducted at 10 am Thursday. Pastor Dan Penrod will officiate.
Burial will follow in Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow.