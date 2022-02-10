Harley Carroll, 78, died at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Integrity of Godfrey. He was born August 18, 1943 in New Port, RI the son of the late F. Harley and Vivian (Easterly) Carroll. On August 18, 1990 in Las Vegas, he married Joyce Redfern and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Jeremy Turnbull (Khristina) of Alton, Craig Carroll and Angie Mcllory of Springfield, IL and Stacey Carroll of Chandlerville, IL, three grandchildren, Austin Turnbull, Sophia Turnbull and Chandler Carroll. One brother, John Gibbs of Fishers, IN. and one sister, Julianna Elizondo (Ted) of Litchfield, IL, two sisters in laws, Connie Hewitt and Jane Richert (Robert) of Palm Bay, FL. Harley was a proud Corpsman in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Mediterranean during the Vietnam Conflict. Harley was a true salesman and loved the art of making a deal. Harley was lucky enough to have married the love of his life, Joyce and they spent 39 wonderful years together. They have three dogs that Harley adored, especially Sadie Mae. He loved to travel especially cruising the Caribbean. Harley will be missed by so many friends and family. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Cremation and inurnment with a celebration of life will occur at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescues. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
