Harlan “Frank” Martin 51, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home.
Frank was born June 23, 1971 in Alton. He had worked in the furniture business and loved to go fishing.
He is survived by his father, Harlan George Martin of East Alton; his son, Harlan Jake (Leah) Martin of Jacksonville, IL; two grandchildren, Kalise and Carter Martin; a sister, Layla (Scott) Lowry of Bourbonnais, IL; and two brothers, Chad Allen (Kathy) Martin of Hardin, IL and Travis Eugene Martin of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa (Pollard) Martin Heaton.
According to his wishes, no services will be held.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com