Hannah Elizabeth Phillips, 16, died at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, along with her father, Seth Phillips, in Logan County, Ill., as a result of an auto accident.
She was born on August 20, 2004, in Alton to Seth W. and Erin R. Schwegel Phillips.
Surviving is her mother, Erin Phillips; her brother, Ian Phillips; and her sister, Elyse Phillips, all of Washington; grandparents, Edward Schwegel of Godfrey and Carol Phillips (Rusty Heiple) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; uncle, Eric Schwegel; aunt, Martha Phillips (Kieran McGuane) and cousin, Grayson Woods, all of Godfrey, and many friends.
Her grandmother, Carla Schwegel, and grandfather, William Phillips, preceded her in death.
Hannah just completed her Junior year at Washington Community High School, where she was involved in the Robotics Club and Game Club, and was a member of the National Honor Society and the inaugural Girls Lacrosse Team. She also enjoyed being a member of the band, where she played the marching mellophone and the French horn. She was active in Girl Scouts and was working on her Gold Award, and was an avid reader.
Services for Hannah and her father, Seth, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Connect Church in Washington. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services. A memorial service for both Seth and Hannah will be at the Godfrey United Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to WCHS, to benefit the band and other activity clubs at the high school.
Hannah’s memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.