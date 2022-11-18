Godfrey
Greydon Royce Angleton, 81, passed away 12:22 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Cedar Creek of Godfrey.
Born June 21, 1941 in Cave-in-Rock, IL, he was the son of William Owen and Mavis (Blakley) Angleton.
He had worked and retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation.
On August 13, 1965 in East Alton, he married Darla "Jean" Sanders. She died November 7, 2020.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Angleton of Godfrey, Eric (Sarah) Angleton of Bethalto; two daughters, Gina (Ron) Frye of Godfrey, Susan (Terry) Yenne of Bethalto; five grandchildren; two brothers, Owen Lynn Angleton of Jerseyville, Steve Angleton of East Alton; and two sisters, Angela Cochran of Wood River and Phyllis Angleton in Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a sister, Therma Biggs.
Graveside service and burial will be conducted at 2 pm, Monday, November 21 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.